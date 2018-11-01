Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW JERSEY (CBS) – New Jersey could soon become the first state to ban wild animals from traveling acts.

The legislation, named Nosey’s Law, passed the Senate last year, in a form which banned circus elephant acts. It was then amended to ban the use of all exotic animals in traveling acts, including fairs, carnivals, circuses, and flea markets.

On Monday, the bill passed the state’s General Assembly by a 71 to 3 vote and passed unanimously in the Senate.

The bill is now on its way to the desk of Gov. Phil Murphy to be signed into law.

Nosey’s Law was named after a circus elephant who was reportedly abused and has now been placed into a sanctuary.