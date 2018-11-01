Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Already thinking about Thanksgiving dinner? While it’s only November 1, “Turkey Day” is right around the corner. And to get ready, Thursday is ‘Pie Day’ in Philadelphia.

New Jersey May Become 1st State To Ban Wild Animal Circus Acts

It’s the day that the city recognizes the efforts of MANNA and encourages people to order holiday pies and feed a family. Three-hundred-and-sixty-five days a year, MANNA provides nourishment across greater Philadelphia, southern New Jersey, and beyond by preparing medically tailored meals for those in need.

One way they’re able to achieve that mission is through their “Pie in the Sky” campaign.

“You’re making a $30 dollar donation, you get a fabulous pie but the main point is you’re helping to feed people that are battling life-threatening illnesses. A gourmet meal delivered on Thanksgiving day to the house for four,” says Sue Daughtery, the CEO of MANNA.

Over the course of 22 years, Pie in the Sky has become MANA’s biggest fundraiser.

“This is a logistical nightmare but it is so much fun,” adds Daughtery. “We have an army of volunteers and thankfully our presenting sponsor American airlines they send volunteers in to help bake the pies, but it’s a fun event.”

Now through November 16, thousands of people will order pies online for pickup at 56 sites the week of Thanksgiving.

There are plenty of pie options to choose from such as apple, pecan, sweet potato, berry, pumpkin and a cheesecake topped with walnuts and chocolate and caramel drizzle.

If you’re worried about your waistline, MANNA executive chef Keith Lucas confirmed that there are no calories in their pies.

“There are no calories in this pie either. Absolutely not. Calorie. Free, because it’s a good cause there are no calories. There is no calories, no fat, this is good stuff,” says Lucas.

Honoring A Hero Returning from Back-to-Back Disasters

Last year, over 9,000 pies were sold as part of the “Pie in the Sky” effort. This year, they’re hoping to sell 9,500.

Orders can be placed by visiting the MANNA website.