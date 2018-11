PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The former president of a Temple University fraternity was arraigned on more sexual assault charges.

Prosecutors say a female Temple student accuses Ari Goldstein of sexually assaulting her at a frat party in November 2017.

Goldstein is already accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman during an Alpha Epsilon Pi party in February.

Goldstein maintains his innocence.

Temple suspended the fraternity earlier this year.