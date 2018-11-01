Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Chester County massage therapist is facing indecent assault charges for allegedly touching clients inappropriately.

Phoenixville police say several women came forward to accuse 57-year-old Steven Waldman.

Credit: Phoenixville police

His alleged crimes took place between November 2017 through September of this year, leading police to believe there may be other victims.

Waldman was arrested, charged and released on unsecured bail yesterday.

He’s due back in court on Nov. 21.

 

