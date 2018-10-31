Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – A teenager has been arrested after police say he robbed a man twice within an hour.

It happened on Oct. 30 just before 10 p.m. near the 4000 block of Ventnor Ave.

Police say they were stopped by a concerned citizen in reference to a man being assaulted by a group of teens. Police later found a 33-year-old man at the scene but no suspects were located.

Atlantic City officers later located the 17-year-old male suspect.

Police say during the initial robbery, the victim was robbed of his cell phone. The 33-year-old man then arranged to meet up with the suspects to get his phone back and was threatened with a knife and robbed of his money.

The teen is being charged with armed robbery, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and resisting arrest.