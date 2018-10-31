  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office teamed up for an overnight raid targeting fugitives wanted for driving under the influence.

The overnight raid netted 13 people with warrants for DUI and other offenses.

Officials say those arrested were picked up in Philadelphia and in the surrounding area.

Officials say more pedestrians are killed or injured by drunk drivers on Halloween night than any other night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s