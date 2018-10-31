Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police and the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office teamed up for an overnight raid targeting fugitives wanted for driving under the influence.

The overnight raid netted 13 people with warrants for DUI and other offenses.

Officials say those arrested were picked up in Philadelphia and in the surrounding area.

Officials say more pedestrians are killed or injured by drunk drivers on Halloween night than any other night.