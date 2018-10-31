Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — Hershey’s has come up with a way to help you exchange the Halloween candy you don’t like.

Starting Halloween afternoon, a candy converter will be set up on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

The machine will take your unwanted candy and swap it for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Hershey’s says the machine will exchange up to 10,000 cups for five hours.

