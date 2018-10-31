Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s a Halloween party without a little orange and black?
Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, visited patients, their families and staff at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children Wednesday morning.
Some of the younger patients couldn’t take their eyes off the furry orange character.
Others took pictures and even walked away with a Gritty autograph.
