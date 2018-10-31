Filed Under:Gritty, InstaStory, Local, Local TV, St. Christopher's Hospital for Children

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — What’s a Halloween party without a little orange and black?

Group Starts Petition To Move The Date Of Halloween

Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers new mascot, visited patients, their families and staff at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children Wednesday morning.

Some of the younger patients couldn’t take their eyes off the furry orange character.

Hershey’s Creates Vending Machine To Swap Out Unwanted Candy For Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

Others took pictures and even walked away with a Gritty autograph.

Comments
  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    October 31, 2018 at 3:09 pm

    That thing is hideous.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s