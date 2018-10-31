Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Megabus driver is being hailed as a hero for keeping her Philadelphia-bound passengers safe in an accident that could have been much worse.

It happened on Interstate 99 in Altoona.

A tractor-trailer crossed over into oncoming traffic and clipped the side of the bus.

The Megabus driver made a last-minute maneuver, preventing the truck from hitting the bus head-on.

No one was seriously hurt.

It’s unclear whether the tractor-trailer driver will be charged.