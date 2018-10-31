4 Local Breweries Collaborating On New Friends Giving Beer To Help Feed Struggling Families

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Four local breweries are teaming up to help those in need through the creation of a new beer.

Pennsauken’s Double Nickel Brewing Company is launching a new annual initiative, teaming up with Cape May Brewing Company in New Jersey, Tonewood Brewing Company in Oaklyn, New Jersey, and Urban Village Brewing Company in Philadelphia for an inaugural charity brew.

The beer is called “Friends Giving” and it will be released to the public on Nov. 8.

“Friends Giving is our way of turning a little creativity, camaraderie, community, and collaboration into support for feeding families struggling to put food on the table,” a mission statement reads.

The brew is being called a “Pot Luck IPA.” During the planning phase, each brewery involved brought an undisclosed variety of hops to the brew day, which included Nelson Sauvin, Apollo, Mosaic, Idaho 7, and Amarillo.

“We came up with the idea while working on names for our November limited beer release,” says John Dalsey, marketing director at Double Nickel. “Some pretty unexciting names were thrown around, but, when someone said ‘Friends Giving,’ the thought came up that it could be a cool name for a collaboration between multiple breweries rather than what has more traditionally been between just two breweries. As we talked about it some more the ‘Giving’ piece naturally fell into place as the suggestion of doing it as a charity fundraiser was brought to the table. From there it has just ballooned into a much bigger concept that we’re all incredibly excited about.”

Other breweries were just as ecstatic about the idea.

“The most gratifying aspect of this initiative is that our suppliers jumped on board,” says Chris Henke of Cape May Brewing Company. “A collaboration between four breweries easily became an alliance of 13 companies with local ties attempting to raise as much money as possible. It’s a testament to what we can achieve in our industry when we work together, think positively, and work toward a common goal.”

In addition to the Nov. 8 launch, a special Friends Giving launch party will be held at The Taproom & Grill in Haddon Township on Saturday, Nov. 10. An additional Philadelphia event will be held at Urban Village Brewing Company on Thursday, Nov. 15.

The proceeds from Friends Giving will be donated to three local charities: Cathedral Kitchen and Sacred Heart Church, both of Camden, as well as Philabundance of Philadelphia.