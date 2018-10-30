Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers have unveiled their new City Edition uniform that’s inspired by the “Rocky” and “Creed” films.

The uniform displays the iconic circle of 13 stars derived from the boxing ring where Rocky Balboa squared off against Apollo Creed for the first time, while the gray sweatsuit-textured base was inspired by Adonis Creed’s and Rocky’s training scenes through the streets of Philadelphia.

The red, white and blue waistband trim on the shorts is influenced by Rocky’s championship belt.

“We are excited to unveil this season’s City Edition uniform, which pays tribute to the heart, determination, and tenacity of our city and fan base,” said Chris Heck, the team’s president of business operations. “In partnership with StubHub and MGM, we developed a concept that speaks to the mentality that has defined our city for generations. It’s a nod to a city with a fighter’s toughness and mentality, a mentality that our team and players embody every time they take the floor. As stewards of the 76ers brand, we have an obligation to honor old Philadelphia and celebrate new Philadelphia. We are proud to wear this uniform and represent the City of Brotherly Love.”

The Sixers will rock the jerseys on Nov. 9 against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Sixers are also offering a contest for fans to win a special City Edition prize package, which features two City Edition jerseys, two tickets to the Nov. 9 game, a meet and greet with “Creed II” star Michael B. Jordan and a screening of the movie on Nov. 10.