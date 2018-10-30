  • CBS 3On Air

(Credit: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBS\AP) — Prosecutors in New Jersey say a Rutgers University football player has been charged in connection with an alleged plot to commit murder.

Middlesex County prosecutors said Tuesday that 22-year-old Izaia Bullock of Piscataway was charged with two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy.

Prosecutors allege that Bullock on Monday “initiated a plot to murder the family members of an acquaintance.” They said the alleged intended victims aren’t affiliated with the university.

A university representative tells CBS Philly that Bullock, a junior linebacker from Linden, had been dismissed from the team and the university is initiating disciplinary proceedings.

Bullock is being held at the county prison pending an initial court appearance in New Brunswick; a listed number for him couldn’t be found Tuesday and it’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

