HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) – A New Jersey woman is facing charges for embezzling more than $400,000 from her employer in Bucks County.

Authorities say 43-year-old Yolanda Torres, of Hamilton, stole nearly $440,000 from Shu Dental Laboratory, where she was hired as a bookkeeper in 2016.

Authorities say Torres issued herself unauthorized business checks and allegedly gave herself several raises.