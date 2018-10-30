PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police in the State of New Jersey are urging parents to check the sex offender database before going trick-or-treating.

State police say parents should plan your route for trick-or-treating.

“In New Jersey, there are approximately 4,500 registered sex offenders. By using the online service, you can pinpoint exactly where offenders live and even receive free email notifications if an offender moves within a specified radius of any address you register. If you plan on trick-or-treating in a family or friend’s neighborhood, register their address beforehand to determine if there are any offenders living in the area,” police say.

