Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey has launched a new website to promote the Affordable Care Act open enrollment.

94WIP Ends Wing Bowl After 26 Years

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday at a news conference it’s the first coordinated public awareness campaign by the state since the implementation of the Obamacare legislation.

Open enrollment starts Thursday, Nov. 1 and goes through Dec. 15.

GetCovered.NJ.gov launched Tuesday with bilingual references to help English and Spanish speakers navigate the site. It also features a county-by-county list of trained professionals that can assist through the enrollment process.

The effort comes after Murphy’s January executive order calling on his administration to identify ways to increase public awareness of open enrollment.

Holy Ghost Prep Students Treated To Marine Helicopter Ride In Special Learning Experience

New Jersey’s efforts come after President Donald Trump’s administration cut the open enrollment period from three months to six weeks in 2017 and 2018 and slashed the advertising budget for the ACA.

About 800,000 residents have coverage under the law.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)