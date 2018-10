Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP/CBS) — Atlantic City’s Claridge Hotel and three others in the Northeast owned by its parent company are banning plastic drinking straws starting next year.

The former casino property, which now operates as a non-gambling hotel, is one of four owned by TJM Hotels & Resorts to make the change on environmental grounds.

“We’re so proud to announce we are # GoingStrawless in effort to take action against plastic pollution and join the movement for a strawless ocean to prevent pollution of water and sea life harm,” the company tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The others are the Radisson Hotel Philadelphia Northeast, New York’s Crowne Plaza Syracuse, and the Crowne Plaza North Worthington in Columbus, Ohio.

The company says it wants to help cut down on the amount of plastics making their way into the ocean and harming sea life.

The straw ban is part of a larger sustainability the company plans to begin in 2020.