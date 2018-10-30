Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some local chains are offering special freebies for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
Applebees
On Wednesday, October 31, families who visit their local Applebee’s restaurant can enjoy up to two free kids’ meals with the purchase of each adult entrée.
Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of a delicious entrées from Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, accompanied by their choice of a side dish, and juice, milk or chocolate milk.
IHOP is celebrating Halloween with free create-your-own Scary Face Pancakes.
Children 12 and under can make one free spooky creation at participating IHOP’s on Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kids will be given a buttermilk pancake with a whipped creamy topping, strawberry, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn to create their ghostly creature.
Guest are encouraged to contact their local IHOP to see if they are participating in the event.
Insomnia cookies is giving away a free traditional cookie when you show up in your Halloween costume.
Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut to anyone wearing a Halloween costume with a purchase.
Show up to a BURGERFI in a costume to receive a free small fry or small custard.