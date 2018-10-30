XXX on Halloween at XXX on October 31, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. Halloween, also known as Hallowe\'en and shortened from its original form of All Hallows\' Even, is internationally celebrated on October 31 and originates from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which was a celebration recognising the end of the harvest in Gaelic culture. (Credit: Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some local chains are offering special freebies for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

Applebees

On Wednesday, October 31, families who visit their local Applebee’s restaurant can enjoy up to two free kids’ meals with the purchase of each adult entrée.

Children 12 years and under can choose from a variety of a delicious entrées from Applebee’s Kids’ Menu, accompanied by their choice of a side dish, and juice, milk or chocolate milk.

IHOP is celebrating Halloween with free create-your-own Scary Face Pancakes.

Children 12 and under can make one free spooky creation at participating IHOP’s on Oct. 31 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kids will be given a buttermilk pancake with a whipped creamy topping, strawberry, mini Oreo cookies and candy corn to create their ghostly creature.

Guest are encouraged to contact their local IHOP to see if they are participating in the event.

Insomnia cookies is giving away a free traditional cookie when you show up in your Halloween costume.

boo! 👻 stop in on #halloween and get 1 FREE traditional cookie with costume. don’t be scared to stop in on halloween. *determination of whether a ‘costume’ qualifies for the offer is at the sole discretion of insomnia cookies personnel. pic.twitter.com/mJwteUwR0F — insomnia cookies (@insomniacookies) October 27, 2018

Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut to anyone wearing a Halloween costume with a purchase.

Hey boos! 👻 Wear your costume tomorrow to receive a free doughnut of choice with purchase! pic.twitter.com/d7WaRBDjlD — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) October 30, 2018

Show up to a BURGERFI in a costume to receive a free small fry or small custard.