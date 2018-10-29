Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The month of October has really been the tale of two separate patterns for the Eastern third of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. When we started out this month we had temperatures that were peaking in the 70s and 80s. Then everything came to a screeching halt about halfway through October and Mother Nature didn’t just crank up the Fall conditions, she gave us an early taste of Winter at times, depending on where you were located.

Now that we get ready to wrap up October in the coming days, we are staring at a chance for once again warmer than normal temperatures across the region. Early this week (Monday and Tuesday) highs are likely to hover in the upper 50s for many areas. This puts us just shy of seasonable for the afternoon. We should be sitting in the lower 60s, so highs around 58/59 are pretty normal. However a large upper level ridge will build into the area starting on Wednesday and then should peak on Thursday. Wednesday’s average high is 62 degrees and Thursday’s average is 61. Our forecast high temperatures for both Wednesday and Thursday at this point are anywhere from 5-10 degrees warmer than where we typically are for this time of year. Right now we could be looking at temperatures in the middle 60s for Trick-or-Treating on Halloween and potentially low 70s on Thursday afternoon to kick off the month of November.

Beyond that peeking into the coming weekend, we are likely to see another chance for some rainy weather but the good news temperatures should remain at least seasonable to the week and push into the coming weekend as well.

Have a great Monday!