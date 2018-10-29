NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A University of Delaware football player is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a driver involved in a pedestrian accident.

It happened on Oct. 27 around 7:49 p.m. in the area of South College Avenue, just north of Christina Parkway.

Police say a driver struck a 42-year-old woman who was crossing the road. The woman was not in the crosswalk, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was treated for serious injuries.

Further investigation revealed that after the accident, Khory D. Spruill, assaulted the driver of the striking vehicle as he was exiting the vehicle to check on the pedestrian, police said.

Spruill, of Clinton, Maryland, has been identified as a member of the football team at the University of Delaware.

“As always, the safety and welfare of all members of the Blue Hens family is of the utmost priority. The University has been working with the City of Newark Police regarding this regrettable incident and they have been in touch with the University Police Department throughout,” said a spokesperson for the university.

Police say Spruill punched the driver multiple times in the head and face and damaged the driver’s vehicle by striking it. The driver was later contacted by police and he declined medical attention.

Spruill is being charged with assault and criminal mischief.

He turned himself in to Newark Police on Oct. 28. He was released on a $6,500 bond.

Anyone with any further information is asked to call police at (302) 366-7100 x. 3486