MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say the driver of a stolen vehicle caused an accident that killed two people on South Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township on Sunday afternoon.

Monroe Township Police say 18-year-old Joshua Taylor, of Lindenwold, was driving a stolen Camry erratically for several miles prior to the crash.

According to authorities, Taylor lost control of the vehicle and crossed the centerline of the roadway, colliding head-on with a Nissan being driven by 39-year-old Olubola Sode, of Egg Harbor City.

Taylor and Sode died in the crash.

The roadway remained closed for several hours while both vehicles remained in the eastbound lanes, while police investigated.

Police say the Camry was reported stolen a day earlier from the Park Lane Apartments in Atlantic City.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call police at 856-728-9800 ext. 566.