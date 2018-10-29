Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Mumia Abu Jamal

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal returns to court on Monday.

Abu-Jamal wants his failed appeals attempts be vacated, so that he can once again appeal his case.

The former Black Panther is serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner.

Abu-Jamal’s lawyers say his rights were violated during appeals, because of the bias of then-state Supreme Court Justice Ron Castille, a former Philadelphia DA.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s