PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Former death row inmate Mumia Abu-Jamal returns to court on Monday.

Abu-Jamal wants his failed appeals attempts be vacated, so that he can once again appeal his case.

The former Black Panther is serving a life sentence for the 1981 murder of Philadelphia Police officer Daniel Faulkner.

Abu-Jamal’s lawyers say his rights were violated during appeals, because of the bias of then-state Supreme Court Justice Ron Castille, a former Philadelphia DA.