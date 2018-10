MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Police say the family of 17-year-old Kenneth Schellinger is concerned after he left school today without permission.

Schellinger is described as standing 5-feet 9-inches and weighing roughly 215 pounds.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 609-465-8700.