PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some local media personalities got up in each other’s grills Monday, but don’t worry it was all for a good cause.

This year’s NRG Charity Flag Football game was held at the Nova Care Complex.

Eyewitness News’ Vittoria Woodill played in the event for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

There were hungry dogs from media outlets all around the city looking to score in the 6th annual NRG Charity Flag Football Tournament where $30,000 goes to charity.

Team Sliver was led by former Eagle Tra Thomas.

They bobbed and weaved by his playbook and won the first game.

“Run, run, run,” said Woodill as she cheered on her teammates.

Team Silver made it to the championship where they had to play hard and ultimately won the game.

“Giving back to our community is one of the most important things we do at NRG, having fun and do good at the same time,” said Mike Starck of NRG Eastern.

On behalf of Vittoria Woodill NRG donated $1,000 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand.