PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s been a longstanding tradition at high school, seniors are ranked based on overall grades.

But, there’s a new trend and that’s getting rid of call rank altogether.

Do you remember what you were ranked in high school?

Most recent high school grads will not remember that class ranking, which determines who makes that valedictorian speech.

“It was important I remember when I went to school,” said one woman.

Many universities don’t factor it into their admissions decisions and high schools that still use the system are getting rid of it entirely.

Doctor Marc Bertrando is the Superintendent of the Garnet Valley School District which will likely phase out ranking starting with next year’s high school seniors.

“From a social and emotional perspective, we saw a lot of students stressing themselves out,” said Bertrando. “Up until 1 or 2 in the morning. Fighting for that extra 10th of a point.”

Academically though, Bertrando says students will still be held accountable.

“You still have a GPA. You still have to take the most rigorous courses that you can handle. You still have to take the SAT courses. You still have to write a good essay. This doesn’t mean since class rank is over, everybody gets to go to Harvard,” added Bertrando.

A student at a nearby school told me getting rid of the fight for first allowed her to pursue a curriculum she’s interested in.

“I like it because it allows everyone to be themselves and not a number,” said the student.

That’s another reason why Garnet Valley is eliminating the system.

“They were selecting courses on how is this going to affect my class rank,” said Bertrando.

Some folks think keeping the system as it is, works best and simply adds a bit of friendly rivalry between classmates.

“It helps these kids have a little bit of competition,” said one woman.