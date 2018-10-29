Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Darby Borough Police have made a disturbing gang related arrest.

Investigators say 25-year-old Tyree Williams acted as an enforcer for the “Six Block Boys,” a gang of juveniles.

He is accused of using a gun to threaten a boy that one of the gang members wanted to fight.

This happened on Whitely Terrace Friday.

The suspect tells Eyewitness News he did not threaten anyone with a gun.

“I was trying to diffuse the situation, it was a bunch of nonsense going on. I wasn’t trying to cause no harm, I was trying to diffuse the situation,” said Tyree Williams.

It’s a pretty sad scenario when you have adults telling 16, 17-year-olds which one of these two do you want me to shoot,” said Chief Robert Smythe.

Police say they did not find a weapon.

They believe it was handed off to another gang member.