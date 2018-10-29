Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you looking for a quick getaway before the start of the busy holiday season? The fall season is not only one of the most affordable and less hectic times to travel, it’s also one of the most beautiful, conjuring up images of autumn leaves, pastoral landscapes and lively harvest festivals. But choosing the right fall getaway can be as varied as the weather patterns across the country. With a little bit of everything, here are four great fall getaways in America for every kind of vacation.

Honolulu-Waikiki BeachWith temperatures averaging in the mid-80s in November, Honolulu is an appealing destination for travelers seeking warmer weather. The fall months also represent one of Hawaii’s low seasons, with greater availability of rooms and more affordable lodging, as well as the prospects of excellent deals for car rentals and airfare. Although there is the possibility of some rain, there is no shortage of things to do in the Honolulu-Waikiki Beach Area, such as surfing at one of the world’s most famous beaches, snorkeling with sea turtles, hiking Diamond Head State Summit Trail and an underwater trip with Atlantis Submarines. Lastly, the Honolulu-Waikiki Beach area offers a wide assortment of hotels and specialty lodgings, whether it’s for a family with children or a couple seeking a romantic getaway and intimate spa treatments. Top choices include the Moana Surfrider, Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, the Royal Hawaiian Hotel and Aulani. Related: Hawaii Vacation Guide For Families

New York CityTime is running out to see the peak of the fall foliage in New York’s Central Park. But there is rarely a bad time to visit the City that Never Sleeps. Indeed, visitors will likely never have a dull moment, with premier attractions like the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building and Times Square, coupled with seasonal attractions like the ice skating rink at Rockefeller Center and yes, the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, which begins November 11. Moreover, fall hotel rates in the city can be up to 20 percent lower than the peak summer and holiday seasons, even at legendary places like the Plaza, the St. Regis, Sherry Netherland and the Waldorf Astoria. If those reasons aren’t convincing enough to visit New York City this fall, prospective visitors can also consider sampling some of the most diverse and flavorful foods on the planet regardless of price, a delightful Broadway show or two, a little bit of shopping and strolling through vibrant neighborhoods like the Upper West Side, Greenwich Village, Little Italy and Mid Town.

Santa FeIt might be too late to see the famed golden aspen trees blanketing the surrounding hills, but to get away from it all, it’s hard to imagine any other fall getaway better than Santa Fe. Also known as the City Different, Santa Fe is the oldest state capitol and highest capital city in the country, with only trace amounts of precipitation in the fall, and its assemblage of Pueblo Revival and Territorial architecture is like no other. In addition to a wealth of exceptional yet affordable lodging like the Inn of Governors and magnificent adobe-colored spa resorts like Hotel Santa Fe, Hacienda and Spa, Inn and Spa at Loretto and Eldorado Hotel and Spa, Santa Fe also offers a host of secluded gems, such as Rass Mandal and Sunrise Springs Spa Resort, recently named one of the best world’s best wellness retreats and among the best for solo travelers. The City Different is also renowned for its internationally recognized artwork and museums, and its distinctly unique variation of Southwestern cuisine, with more than 400 restaurants, including homestyle cooking at places like Tomasita’s and Cafe Pasqual’s, organic offerings at Sweetwater Kitchen and five star dining at places like Eloisa, Geronimo and Terra.