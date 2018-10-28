Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is in critical condition following a shooting early Sunday in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting just after 5 a.m.

The incident happened at 61st Street and Elmwood Avenue.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and was taken to Pennsylvania Hospital by a private car. He was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.