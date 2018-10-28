  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 36-year-old man is in stable condition Sunday after he was stabbed multiple times in the Port Richmond section of the city.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 2:26 a.m. inside a sports bar on the 2600 block of East Ann Street

The victim was stabbed once in the neck and twice in the back according to officials.

He was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.

An arrest has been made and the weapon was recovered.

