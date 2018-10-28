Comments
Credit: CBS3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some lanes are block as police investigate a two-car accident involving a police vehicle at Aramingo Avenue and Butler Street Sunday night.
Police say the officer was on routine patrol when the patrol car was involved with another car just before 9:30.
The officer was injured and transferred to an area hospital. He is in stable condition.
The driver, a 19-year-old man, and three passengers were transferred to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Both vehicles suffered heavy damage.
No other information is available at this time.