  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Sunday
    11:35 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    12:05 AMJoel Osteen
    12:35 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV
Credit: CBS3

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some lanes are block as police investigate a two-car accident involving a police vehicle at Aramingo Avenue and Butler Street Sunday night.

Police say the officer was on routine patrol when the patrol car was involved with another car just before 9:30.

The officer was injured and transferred to an area hospital. He is in stable condition.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, and three passengers were transferred to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles suffered heavy damage.

No other information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s