VICTORIA, Australia (CBS) — It’s not often that you see a kangaroo in the ocean. However, one was spotted by Australian beachgoers who noticed the animal struggling against waves.

Realizing the animal was in trouble, the beachgoers called the police for help.

The video shows police dragging the struggling kangaroo back to shore before wrapping the dazed creature in several blankets and towels.

Credit: Mia Grant

Officers explain that the kangaroo was unconscious after drowning in the surf and needed several chest compressions to clear his airways.

The kangaroo was later brought to a local wildlife center for treatment and then released back into the wild.

