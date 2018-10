Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Lottery officials report there were two winners in Saturday’s estimated $687.8 million Powerball jackpot.

One winning ticket was sold in New York at a West Harlem deli. The winner’s identity is not known yet.

The other ticket was sold at Casey’s Convenience Store in Redfield, Iowa, a rural community of about 800 people.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19, 27 and the Powerball was 4.