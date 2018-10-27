WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May Counties | Wind Advisory For Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington Counties
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – West Goshen Township Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday morning.

The accident happened in the area of West Chester Pike and Patrick Avenue just after 6:45 a.m.

Police say the victim was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on West Chester Pike.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene and is fully cooperating with investigators.

Anyone with information related to the accident is asked to contact the Traffic Safety Division at 610- 696- 7400.

