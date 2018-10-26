WEATHER:Coastal Flood Warning For Ocean County, Coastal Flood Watch In Effect For Atlantic & Cape May Counties
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of beating her mother and grandmother to death in their New Jersey beach home this summer has pleaded not guilty to murder and other counts.

Heather Barbera entered her pleas during a court hearing Friday.

The 42-year-old Ventnor woman was taken into custody in New York City on July 11, a few days after the bodies of her mother, 67-year-old Michelle Gordon, and 87-year-old Elaine Rosen were found in Ventnor. Another relative found the victims after going to the home when he couldn’t reach them by phone.

Barbera, who also had been living in the Ventnor home, faces robbery, murder and weapons charges. Authorities say she used a nightstick to beat the victims, who died of blunt force trauma.

(Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s