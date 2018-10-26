Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) – The FBI says a suspicious package addressed to New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker’s Camden office has been recovered in Florida and is similar in appearance to the other ones received in the last few days.

All clear at @CoryBooker’s Office in Camden, NJ after suspected mail bomb addressed here was intercepted in Florida. @CamdenCountyPD Chief Scott Thomson says his bomb squad worked with federal agents to sweep the building and did not find anything suspicious. pic.twitter.com/bQCpo3JS32 — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) October 26, 2018

That’s the 12th package this week.

The #FBI has confirmed an 11th package has been recovered in Florida, similar in appearance to the others, addressed to Sen. Cory Booker. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

The targets of packages containing pipe bombs have been prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

Other packages have been intended for people including former President Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder, philanthropist George Soros, former Vice President Joe Biden and Rep. Maxine Waters.

#FBI is seeking info from the public to aid in the investigation of the suspicious packages. No piece of info is too small. Do not hesitate to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or go online to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. Tipsters can remain anonymous. https://t.co/43gM4NBm9s pic.twitter.com/1AHJIB1no5 — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

The FBI is doing a nationwide manhunt for whoever is sending the pipe bomb packages. Officials are trying to determine if the sender or senders was trying to sow fear or actually cause physical destruction.

