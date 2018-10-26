Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A bicyclist was struck by a car Friday morning in Center City.
It happened on the 1100 block of Vine Street.
The bicyclist was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.
The intersection is closed while officials investigate.
Vine St (local) is CLOSED at 11th St where a bicyclist was struck. There's also an accident on Vine St Exwy EB at 23rd St blocking the right lane @CBSPhilly #CenterCityTraffic pic.twitter.com/W1ZzK8sjjH
— Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) October 26, 2018