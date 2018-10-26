4 Year Old Girl With Rare Disease Lives Dream Day In Philadelphia Before Treatment At Chop

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four-year-old Tabriz and her family have traveled 8,655 miles to get to Philadelphia from their home in New Caledonia, an island near Australia in the South Pacific.

Tabriz is seeking treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for a rare condition called Hypomyelination with Atrophy of the Basal Ganglia and Cerebelllum. Less than 100 people worldwide suffer from the disease, which affects the brain and progressively damages the nervous system.

But before receiving treatment at CHOP, Tabriz was treated to her dream day in Philadelphia.

And when visiting Philadelphia for the first time, naturally the first stop is to get a cheesesteak.

Tabriz and her family were chauffeured by a limo to lunch at Geno’s Steaks, followed by a fun-filled day at the Philadelphia Zoo.