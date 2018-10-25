  • CBS 3On Air

(credit: CBS3)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of nuns visited Philadelphia to highlight the need for affordable housing.

The Nuns on the Bus joined the Women’s Community Revitalization Project on Thursday at the Grace Community Townhomes in East Kensington.

They were there to promote tax credits that would benefit housing development.

Sister Mary Ellen Lacy of Nuns on the Bus say they’re promoting social justice activity and are against lawmakers who voted for President Donald Trump’s tax cuts.

“They voted for something that harmed the people that voted for them and it’s not right. So we’re telling people, this is how your person voted and who we elect matters,” said Lacy.

Lacy says the nuns will be in 21 states in 27 days for 54 events.

