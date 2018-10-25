NEWARK, NJ - OCTOBER 27: Health care workers are seen walking inside University Hospital in Newark where Nurse Kaci Hickox is quarantined October 27, 2014 in Newark, New Jersey. Hickox, an epidemiologist who treated Ebola patients in West Africa, is in quarantine in a tent inside the hospital since arriving from Newark Liberty International Airport three days ago. She has been symptom free for the past 24 hours. She is expected to be released this week after the ACLU planned to take legal on her behalf to ask for her release. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEWARK, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway for an outbreak of a bacterial infection in a New Jersey hospital’s NICU unit that may be responsible for the death of a premature baby.

The New Jersey Department of Health is investigating four cases of Acinetobacter baumannii at University Hospital in Newark. The pathogen attacks humans with already weak immune systems.

The Department was made aware of the infection on Oct. 1, after a premature baby who had been cared for at University Hospital contracted the infection and later passed away after being moved to another facility in late September. The cause of death is still being investigated.

Doctor: Viral Outbreak That’s Killed 7 Children At New Jersey Facility ‘Particularly Robust Virus’

The DOH has ordered the hospital to employ a full-time Certified Infection Control Practitioner consultant, who will report to the Department in the coming days on what actions need to be taken.

The Department is also exploring if further actions need to be taken to ensure patient safety.