PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two dozen concerned citizens gathered in front of Carl Sandburg Middle School in Middletown Township Bucks County Thursday night. They lit candles to mourn civility and respect.

On Oct. 15, security cameras picked up images of someone who authorities believe spray painted the letters “KKK” and a swastika on the building. Anti-police rhetoric was also found. The paint was gone the next day before students came to school, but authorities are concerned and want to find the suspect.

“We’re glad to be able to pause today and just say this isn’t who we are and that we want to stand together as a community,” said Neshaminy Superintendent Joseph Jones.

This is not the first time the Neshaminy district has seen such hate. Last year similar graffiti was found outside Herbert Hoover Elementary School.

“We live in Newtown and this not directly our community and yet we are here to support the greater Bucks County community,” Sharon Bromberg said.

If you recognize the person in the surveillance footage or have any information crime call Middletown Township police.