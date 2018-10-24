Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winning numbers have been drawn for the $620 million Powerball jackpot.
The winning numbers are: 03, 21, 45, 53, 56 and the Powerball is 22.
