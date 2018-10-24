BREAKING:Sources: Suspicious Package Sent To Joe Biden But It Was Intercepted In Washington, D.C.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Powerball

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winning numbers have been drawn for the $620 million Powerball jackpot.

The winning numbers are: 03, 21, 45, 53, 56 and the Powerball is 22.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s