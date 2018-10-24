Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A wild turtle who came to the Maryland Zoo with a broken shell has traded its Lego wheelchair for a pile of mulch.

It’s time for the turtle to get ready for winter brumation — a period that’s very similar to hibernation.

The turtle was found in July with fractures to the underside of its shell.

After surgery, the turtle was fitted with a custom wheelchair to keep his shell off the ground and enable his legs to move.

Now, the wheelchair has been removed to make it easier for him to burrow down for the next six months.