HASKELL, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Department of Health has confirmed another child has died in a viral outbreak that has already claimed the lives of six other children at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Passaic County.

The Health Department says there have been 18 total cases of the adenovirus among pediatric residents at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell. Seven children died while 11 others remain ill from the virus.

“Unfortunately, the particular strain of adenovirus (#7) in this outbreak is affecting medically fragile children with severely compromised immune systems. The strain has been particularly associated with disease in communal living arrangements and can be more severe,” the department said in a statement.

The Health Department says an inspection team found “minor handwashing deficiencies” on Sunday, and they continue to work closely with the nursing and rehab center on infection control issues.

The facility has been told not to admit any new patients until the outbreak ends.

Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement he is “heartbroken” over what happened.

“I am confident that the steps being taken by state and local officials will minimize the impact to all those who remain at the facility, including patients and employees,” said Murphy.

The department is continuing to investigate the outbreak.

