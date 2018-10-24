ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City’s Tropicana casino plans to start offering sports betting Thursday.

State gambling regulators and the casino tell The Associated Press the Tropicana has been approved to begin offering sports betting, and plans to do so Thursday at 11 a.m.

The Tropicana inked a deal with William Hill US last month to offer sports betting. William Hill also runs sports books at the Ocean Resort Casino and Monmouth Park racetrack in New Jersey.

In announcing the affiliation last month, the Tropicana said it would offer sports betting in its North Tower casino, and would place sports betting kiosks throughout the property.

The development leaves the Hard Rock and Caesars as the only Atlantic City casinos not to offer sports betting, though Caesars is served by the sports book at its adjacent casino property, Bally’s. Hard Rock has expressed interest in offering sports betting but has not yet gotten approval to do so in New Jersey.

Sports betting is off to a fast start in New Jersey, with over $336 million in bets placed here since it began in June.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting if they so choose.

