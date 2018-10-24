Here’s our look at the top Daily Fantasy Football players for Week 8, and as we scan the top five players at the quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end positions, you’ll see some familiar faces.

The Chiefs — with Patrick Mahomes, Kareem Hunt and Travis Kelce — continue to put up points in bunches. They dropped 45 on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 7 and head to Denver this Sunday.

But only the Los Angeles Rams remain undefeated, and that’s thanks to the quarterback-running back tandem of Jared Goff and Todd Gurley, which is among the best in the NFL. The Rams put up 39 points in San Francisco and could be in for a shootout when the Green Bay Packers come to town.

Quarterbacks

1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, FD Proj. – 27.0 points

It’s hard to believe that Mahomes is just getting his feet wet in his first season as a starter. He has excellent field vision, and that allows him to make brilliant decisions with the football. He has an explosive cast of characters on offense, and the speed of Tyreek Hill and Kareem Hunt make him an even more dangerous quarterback. When all else fails, Mahomes has a huge arm, and he can throw over the top of the defense.

2. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins, FD Proj. – 26.7 points

The Texans are not playing exceptional football at this point, as they have made mistakes and have had a few defensive issues. But Watson is always in the middle of their offensive thrusts. Watson is throwing for 258.4 yards per game, and he has 10 TD passes. He is also a threat as a runner and knows how to scramble out of trouble. Watson needs to cut down on his interceptions, and when he does that, he has a chance to be formidable.

3. Andrew Luck, Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders , FD Proj. – 25.8 points.

The Colts hit their stride last week against the Buffalo Bills, and Andrew Luck was one of the prime beneficiaries, as he threw four TD passes without any interceptions. He gets a chance to add to that total against the Raiders, who have big issues competing for 60 minutes. Luck has already thrown 20 TD passes, and he has an excellent chance for three of four more here.

4. Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers, FD Proj. – 24.8 points

The Rams are basically an unstoppable team, and their offense is nearly as dangerous as that of the Chiefs. The Rams are a far better defensive team, and that’s why they are undefeated and have a good chance to keep winning at home against the Packers. Aaron Rodgers may trade points for 30 minutes, but Goff will produce for 60 minutes.

5. Tom Brady, New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills, FD Proj. – 24.6 points

The Patriots have a number of options open, because Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon are key contributors. While tight end Rob Gronkowski did not make the trip to Chicago last week and Sony Michel got hurt, Brady kept the offense going. He has a 16-7 TD-interception ratio to this point, and he should be able to build on that against the struggling Bills.

Running Backs

1. Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers, FD Proj. – 22.8 points

Gurley continues to dominate with his explosive statistics, as he has 686 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He has added three more touchdowns as a receiver. He has supreme confidence in his ability, and he doesn’t always respect his opponent. The Green Bay defense will have a hard time keeping him in check.

2. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Washington Redskins, FD Proj. – 19.4 points

Barkley has powerful legs that allow him to step out of hard hits, and it takes a gang of tacklers to bring him down. He could have a chance to break one or two long plays against the Redskins, since they lack speed on defense. Barkley has 481 rushing yards, a 4.9 yards per carry mark and five rushing touchdowns.

3. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FD Proj. – 16.5 points

Mixon has an ideal opponent, because the Bucs have been soft on defense since the start of the season, and there is no reason to think it turns around here. Mixon has 386 yards and a 4.6 yards per carry mark, and he has the quickness to cause fits for a defense that has a difficult time slowing down big-time weapons. Tampa Bay ranks 29th in yards allowed.

4. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, FD Proj. – 15.8 points

The Saints have been looking forward to this game since they were eliminated by the Vikings in last year’s divisional play. The Vikings have picked it up on defense after a slow start, but there is no reason to think they can stop the Saints cold. Kamara’s quickness and skill make him a key play-maker as a runner and receiver. He should be able to do damage against Minnesota.

5. Kareem Hunt, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, FD Proj. – 15.4 points

Hunt is one of the most dangerous running backs in the league, as he has two rushing touchdowns and four more as a receiver. The Broncos have to concern themselves with Mahomes and his ability to make big plays in the passing game, and that should open things up for Hunt.

Wide Receivers

1 .DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins, FD Proj. – 17.6 points

The Texans have one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL in Hopkins, who has remarkable hands and will not drop the ball. He has caught 47 passes for 707 yards and four touchdowns, and he has the ability to take over and dominate against any defense.

2. Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, FD Proj. – 14.7 points

The Steelers were off last week, so that means Brown is rested as he prepares to take on the Cleveland Browns. After the season-opening tie at Cleveland, the Steelers should be ready for a much better effort here. Nobody can stop Brown when he is on his game, and he should have a big game here.

3. A.J. Green, Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, FD Proj. – 14.3 points

The Bengals should be an angry and embarrassed group after giving up 45 points to the Chiefs in Week 7. And what better way to show it then hitting this week’s opponents with 40 points or more? Green has five TD receptions and 11 plays of 20 yards or more, and he can dominate against the Bucs.

4. T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders, FD Proj. – 13.0 points

The Colts have a chance to win another game against a Raiders team that continues to trade star players. Amari Cooper is now a Cowboy, and the Raiders will have a harder time moving the ball on offense, which should create more opportunities for the Colts. Hilton has four TD receptions, and he should be able to get into the end zone against the Raiders.

5. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, FD Proj. – 12.8 points

Thomas is one of the game’s best receivers, up there with Hopkins and Julio Jones, and just a half-step behind Brown. In addition to his speed, route-running ability and excellent hands, he has Drew Brees throwing to him, and that’s another huge plus. Thomas has been targeted 58 times, and he has caught 53 passes for 588 yards and four TDs.

Tight Ends

1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos, FD Proj. – 9.7 points

Kelce is one of the many weapons that the Chiefs have at their disposal, and Mahomes knows that Kelce can get open on third-down plays and in the red zone. Kelce has caught 38 passes for 563 yards and three touchdowns.

2. Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts vs. Oakland Raiders, FD Proj. – 9.6 points

It might surprise non-fantasy football enthusiasts that Ebron is the Colts’ most productive receiver, and that he has won over Luck and the coaching staff. Ebron has caught 33 passes for 357 yards and has already caught six TD passes.

3. Zach Ertz, Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (in London), FD Proj. – 8.8 points

The Eagles are 3-4 at this point, and they don’t look anything like the razor-sharp Super Bowl champions of 2017. However, there is still a long way to go in the season, and if they are going to get close to that form, look for Ertz to play a key role. Ertz has caught 57 passes for 618 yards and two TD passes. He also has seven receptions of 20 yards or more.

4. Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts, FD Proj. – 8.3 points

The trade of Cooper to the Cowboys is not going to benefit many on the Raiders, but it could be good for Cook’s numbers. He will be featured more and targeted by quarterback Derek Carr. Cook has caught 32-400-2 to this point in the season.

5. Jordan Reed, Washington Redskins at N.Y. Giants, FD Proj. – 7.8 points

Reed has the hands to make difficult catches in traffic, and Alex Smith is going to look for him in tight situations. He will be in a position to have a productive game against the Giants.