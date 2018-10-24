Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) – What incentive would you need to get a tattoo?

What about free cake for a year?

A store in Kenosha, Wisconsin is celebrating 64 years in business with a unique promotion.

If customers of Lou Perrine’s get the “Grandpa Lou” tattoo, they get a year of double points for gas.

But if they get the “I heart Ho-Ho Cakes” tattoo, it’s free cake for a year.

Believe it or not, people waited in line starting at 5 a.m. to get the ink.