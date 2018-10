Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community is pushing back against the Trump administration’s attempt to redefine gender.

Dozens participated in the rally for Trans Existence and Resistance in Love Park Tuesday.

Rally for Trans Existence and Resistance today in a very fitting location. 😣♥️ Let People Live. #WontBeErased pic.twitter.com/Zw972LTEgY — Ankita Patil (@grouchomunks) October 23, 2018

The Trump administration wants to limit gender to an unchangeable condition defined at birth.

Some fear this would force many transgender individuals back into the closet and embolden hateful attacks.