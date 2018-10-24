  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are searching for a man who knocked a victim unconscious after getting into an argument over a game of pool at a bar in the Queen Village section of the city.

Police say the incident happened on Oct. 5, around 1:50 a.m., at the His and Hers Restaurant & Bar at 216 South Street.

assault suspect Philadelphia Police: Man Knocks Out Victim Over Pool Game Argument Outside Queen Village Bar

Police say the suspect and victim were arguing over a game of pool, when the suspect knocked the man to the ground and punched him several times.

Police say after the suspect was escorted out, he waited for the victim outside, and knocked him unconscious.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-686-3013/3014.

