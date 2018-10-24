Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of the Philadelphia Police Department stood shoulder to shoulder with the girl who had her hair set on fire by a fellow classmate.

Officers retraced the steps of a terrible crime that happened to 13-year-old Nevaeh Robinson.

Only this time the brave 8th grader is carrying flowers, a balloon and a teddy bear– gifts from her new friends from the police force.

Some @PhillyPolice were brought to tears at Neveah Robinson’s strength and courage in returning to school after a “bully” lit the 13-year-old’s hair on fire. Officers gave her flowers and an escort home. pic.twitter.com/igohYgF1t8 — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) October 24, 2018

“It’s nice to know everybody has my back, stuff like that,” said Nevaeh.

Police rewarded Nevaeh for her courage in the face of a vicious and thoughtless attack, where she says a school bully lit her hair on fire.

CBS3 first told you about the crime that happened on the way home from Samuel Gompers School.

“It started burning real fast. Only three people helped me: my sister, my brother and friend,” said Nevaeh.

“Had three people not hurried up and patted her down, who knows,” said Nevaeh’s mom, Tanya Robinson.

Police believe this is the first time they’ve honored someone so publicly for an act of bravery in standing up and returning to school.

“As police officers, this is what we do,” said David Fisher, president of the National Black Police Association.

He says sadly, it probably won’t be the last time.

“This should happen to no child,” said Fisher.

Looking on the brighter side of things, Nevaeh believes she’s suited for a career in law enforcement –maybe the FBI.

She says this is a day she won’t forget.

“It was amazing. It felt like people really cared,” said Nevaeh.

Philadelphia police are investigating and the Philadelphia School District said in a statement that “this type of violence is unacceptable.”

“We cannot comment on specific instances of school discipline, however, this type of violence is unacceptable. School District did follow its policy and procedure on this matter.”