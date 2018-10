Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Starbucks has opened its first United States “signing store” to better serve hard of hearing customers.

It opened in Washington D.C. It’s just blocks from one of the nation’s oldest universities serving deaf and hard-of-hearing students.

It also hired deaf and hard-of-hearing baristas to work at the store.

This is not their first.

A similar Starbucks opened in Malaysia in 216.