  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Friday, Holiday Shopping, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How much money are you willing to spend on holiday gifts?

A new survey shows the average holiday shopper is planning to spend $625 this holiday season.

BlackFriday.com surveyed 1,500 Americans to get an idea of how consumers are planning to shop this holiday season.

While the average American is expecting to spend $625 on gifts, most Pennsylvania consumers are not looking to spend much.

Black Friday: Your Ultimate Holiday Shopping Guide

Thirty-five percent of Pennsylvanians are planning on spending $400 or less, 29 percent are willing to spend $800. Fifteen percent of Pennsylvanians are not spending any more at all.

In New Jersey, 23 percent of consumers are expecting to spend over $1,200 on presents, while 29 percent plan to spend less than $400 and 20 percent are willing to spend up to $800.

Delaware top’s with a 45 percent of consumers expecting to spend less than $400 and 31 percent saying they will not spend any money at all.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s