PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – How much money are you willing to spend on holiday gifts?

A new survey shows the average holiday shopper is planning to spend $625 this holiday season.

BlackFriday.com surveyed 1,500 Americans to get an idea of how consumers are planning to shop this holiday season.

While the average American is expecting to spend $625 on gifts, most Pennsylvania consumers are not looking to spend much.

Thirty-five percent of Pennsylvanians are planning on spending $400 or less, 29 percent are willing to spend $800. Fifteen percent of Pennsylvanians are not spending any more at all.

In New Jersey, 23 percent of consumers are expecting to spend over $1,200 on presents, while 29 percent plan to spend less than $400 and 20 percent are willing to spend up to $800.

Delaware top’s with a 45 percent of consumers expecting to spend less than $400 and 31 percent saying they will not spend any money at all.